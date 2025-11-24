Delhi Air Protest: Arrests Spark Controversy at India Gate

The Delhi Police have detained at least 22 individuals accused of obstructing law enforcement personnel and engaging in assaults amid a protest at India Gate, aimed at highlighting the mounting air pollution levels in the capital, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Amid escalating tensions on Sunday, the demonstration witnessed claims of protesters deploying pepper spray against officers, an unusual turn derailing the protest's initial course. The police report mentions registering FIRs at both Sansad Marg and Kartavya Path Police Stations, citing charges like outraging modesty.

With India Gate not being a sanctioned protest site, police urged demonstrators to relocate to Jantar Mantar. However, clashes ensued, resulting in numerous injuries and an eventual courtroom hearing for those detained. The event has drawn attention to alleged governmental apathy regarding long-term solutions for the city's pervasive air pollution dilemmas.

