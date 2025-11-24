Bengaluru Cash Heist: Total Arrests Reach Nine

In a significant development in the Rs 7.11 crore robbery case in Bengaluru, police have detained two additional suspects, increasing the tally of arrests to nine. According to officials on Monday, the investigation has led to the suspension of Annappa Naik, a police constable at the Govindapura station, due to his alleged involvement.

The robbery incident, which unfolded on November 19 in South Bengaluru, initially resulted in six arrests. Law enforcement officials have successfully recovered Rs 6.29 crore of the total stolen sum.

Among those apprehended are former employees of CMS Info Systems, a company specializing in cash logistics. The heist occurred near Ashoka Pillar during a routine cash transport from a bank branch in JP Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)