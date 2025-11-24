Bengaluru Cash Heist: Total Arrests Reach Nine
Two more suspects have been arrested in the Rs 7.11 crore Bengaluru robbery case, totaling nine arrests. A police constable has been suspended for alleged involvement. Of the stolen amount, Rs 6.29 crore has been recovered. Former CMS Info Systems employees are among those arrested.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the Rs 7.11 crore robbery case in Bengaluru, police have detained two additional suspects, increasing the tally of arrests to nine. According to officials on Monday, the investigation has led to the suspension of Annappa Naik, a police constable at the Govindapura station, due to his alleged involvement.
The robbery incident, which unfolded on November 19 in South Bengaluru, initially resulted in six arrests. Law enforcement officials have successfully recovered Rs 6.29 crore of the total stolen sum.
Among those apprehended are former employees of CMS Info Systems, a company specializing in cash logistics. The heist occurred near Ashoka Pillar during a routine cash transport from a bank branch in JP Nagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Knife-Point Heist: Arrest in Walnut Carton Robbery Solves Case
Imposter Prophet in Mumbai Dupes Women of 11 Lakh in Jewellery Heist
Relative's Deceit: Jewellery Heist in Uttam Nagar
The Pomegranate Heist: A Bitter Harvest for Maharashtra Farmers
Bengaluru's Multi-Crore Heist: Tricksters in Disguise!