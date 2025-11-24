Left Menu

Bengaluru Cash Heist: Total Arrests Reach Nine

Two more suspects have been arrested in the Rs 7.11 crore Bengaluru robbery case, totaling nine arrests. A police constable has been suspended for alleged involvement. Of the stolen amount, Rs 6.29 crore has been recovered. Former CMS Info Systems employees are among those arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:20 IST
In a significant development in the Rs 7.11 crore robbery case in Bengaluru, police have detained two additional suspects, increasing the tally of arrests to nine. According to officials on Monday, the investigation has led to the suspension of Annappa Naik, a police constable at the Govindapura station, due to his alleged involvement.

The robbery incident, which unfolded on November 19 in South Bengaluru, initially resulted in six arrests. Law enforcement officials have successfully recovered Rs 6.29 crore of the total stolen sum.

Among those apprehended are former employees of CMS Info Systems, a company specializing in cash logistics. The heist occurred near Ashoka Pillar during a routine cash transport from a bank branch in JP Nagar.

