Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

In a shocking incident at Manikunnam, Abhijith, the son of former Kottayam municipal councillor Anil Kumar, was arrested for the alleged murder of Adarsh, a 23-year-old resident of Manganam, Puthupally. The altercation reportedly stemmed from financial disagreements concerning a motorcycle sale.

The tragic event unfolded between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. on Monday when Adarsh, accompanied by a friend, arrived at Abhijith's residence. The confrontation escalated into violence, culminating in Abhijith allegedly stabbing Adarsh in the neck.

Despite efforts to save him, Adarsh was declared dead upon arrival at Kottayam Medical College. CCTV footage from Anil Kumar's house provided crucial evidence in charging Abhijith, while Anil Kumar was released after no actionable involvement was found against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)