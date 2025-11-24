Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam
Abhijith, the son of former councillor Anil Kumar, was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing Adarsh during a dispute over financial issues related to a motorcycle sale. The incident took place in the early hours at Manikunnam, leading to a murder charge against Abhijith. Anil Kumar was also taken into custody but later released due to a lack of evidence regarding his involvement.
In a shocking incident at Manikunnam, Abhijith, the son of former Kottayam municipal councillor Anil Kumar, was arrested for the alleged murder of Adarsh, a 23-year-old resident of Manganam, Puthupally. The altercation reportedly stemmed from financial disagreements concerning a motorcycle sale.
The tragic event unfolded between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. on Monday when Adarsh, accompanied by a friend, arrived at Abhijith's residence. The confrontation escalated into violence, culminating in Abhijith allegedly stabbing Adarsh in the neck.
Despite efforts to save him, Adarsh was declared dead upon arrival at Kottayam Medical College. CCTV footage from Anil Kumar's house provided crucial evidence in charging Abhijith, while Anil Kumar was released after no actionable involvement was found against him.
