Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. The ceremony was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Following the oath, Justice Kant met with lawyers from Haryana's Hisar and Hansi, who expressed pride in his achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu and was taken in Hindi in the name of God.

Post-ceremony, Chief Justice Kant interacted with lawyers from Hisar and Hansi at the Supreme Court complex. The Hisar Bar Association expressed joy over meeting with Justice Kant, reflecting on his roots in Hisar.

The event was attended by senior lawyers and representatives from the Hisar Bar Association, who conveyed their pride and inspiration for his ascent to the esteemed position, as Justice Surya Kant began his legal journey in Hisar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

