Shooting Incident Near Mandoli Jail: Mystery Assailants at Large

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was shot near Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi on a Monday. The victim, identified as Sombir from Kalyanpuri, was attacked by unidentified gunmen while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle with his friend Ravinder.

Police received a PCR call alerting them to the shooting. Teams quickly arrived at the scene, rushing the injured Sombir to GTB Hospital for urgent treatment. Officials are closely monitoring his condition.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation. The forensic team has gathered evidence from the crime scene, and multiple police units have been deployed to review CCTV footage and track the assailants' motorcycle route to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)