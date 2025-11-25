Fugitive Fraudster Nabbed After 19 Years on the Run

A man on the run for nearly two decades over fraud charges has finally been apprehended in Latur district, Maharashtra. The suspect, Abhang Prabhu, also known as Prabhakar Suryawanshi, allegedly exploited people's trust by posing as a village sarpanch to create fake birth certificates.

The accused orchestrated these fraudulent activities by collecting blank birth certificate forms, forging signatures, and stamping fake documents, leading to his initial charges in 2006. Authorities struggled to track him down as he continually changed locations, even assuming the identity of a gram panchayat leader.

Following confidential intelligence, police conducted a successful raid in the Bobli (Bk) locality, ending Suryawanshi's long run from the law. He now faces renewed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

