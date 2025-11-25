Left Menu

Fugitive Fraudster Nabbed After 19 Years on the Run

A 53-year-old fugitive, Abhang Prabhu alias Prabhakar Suryawanshi, was arrested in Maharashtra for a 19-year-old fraud case. Accused of posing as a village sarpanch and creating fake birth certificates, Suryawanshi frequently changed locations to evade capture. A police raid led to his arrest in Latur district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:52 IST
Fugitive Fraudster Nabbed After 19 Years on the Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man on the run for nearly two decades over fraud charges has finally been apprehended in Latur district, Maharashtra. The suspect, Abhang Prabhu, also known as Prabhakar Suryawanshi, allegedly exploited people's trust by posing as a village sarpanch to create fake birth certificates.

The accused orchestrated these fraudulent activities by collecting blank birth certificate forms, forging signatures, and stamping fake documents, leading to his initial charges in 2006. Authorities struggled to track him down as he continually changed locations, even assuming the identity of a gram panchayat leader.

Following confidential intelligence, police conducted a successful raid in the Bobli (Bk) locality, ending Suryawanshi's long run from the law. He now faces renewed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland
2
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

 India
3
Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

Marginal Growth in Unincorporated Sector Employment: NSO Survey Highlights

 India
4
Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglomerate

Adani Enterprises' Landmark Rights Issue: A Game-Changer for Indian Conglome...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025