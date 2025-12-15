Maharashtra police bust drug factory in Rajasthan; Rs 100 cr MD, other materials seized

The Maharashtra police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has unearthed an MD drug manufacturing factory in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, and seized the contraband, chemicals and equipment valued at around Rs 100 crore, officials said on Monday.

One person was arrested from the drug factory following the raid conducted by the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Sunday, they said.

The operation was initiated following an intelligence-led search conducted by the ANC team on October 4. The initial operation in Thane district led to the recovery of 501.6 grams of MD (mephedrone) drug valued at Rs 1 crore, eight mobile phones and two motorcycles.

Six persons were also then arrested, MBVV Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik said at a press conference.

A case was then registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kashigaon police station here. During subsequent investigation, the police arrested four more persons and seized MD drug valued at Rs 20 lakh, two four-wheelers, a motorcycle, and six mobile phones, all linked to the crime, he said.

Based on crucial information obtained during further investigation, an MBVV police team was sent to Rajasthan. On Sunday, the team raided a factory in Jhunjhunu where one person, identified as Anil Vijaypal Sihag, was allegedly manufacturing MD drug illegally, the official said.

The police team seized nearly 10 kg of the contraband, some chemicals, and manufacturing equipment, collectively valued at nearly Rs 100 crore, he said, adding that the person caught at the unit was arrested.

