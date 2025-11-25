Left Menu

Ukraine Escalates Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine has intensified long-range attacks on Russia, targeting an oil refinery and terminal in Krasnodar and Novorossiysk. The Ukrainian military confirmed damage to a Russian A-60 aircraft and a large landing vessel. These actions are part of Kyiv’s broader strategy as the conflict approaches its fourth year.

25-11-2025
Ukraine's military has launched targeted strikes on key Russian oil facilities in the Krasnodar region and the port city of Novorossiysk, escalating its long-range attack strategy.

According to a statement released on Telegram, the offensive successfully damaged mechanisms crucial for the loading and unloading of oil onto tankers, further crippling Russia's logistics capabilities.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces reported a successful assault on the Beriev military plant, hitting a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft, and also damaging a large landing vessel at a naval base in Novorossiysk.

