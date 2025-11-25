Ukraine Escalates Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine's military has launched targeted strikes on key Russian oil facilities in the Krasnodar region and the port city of Novorossiysk, escalating its long-range attack strategy.

According to a statement released on Telegram, the offensive successfully damaged mechanisms crucial for the loading and unloading of oil onto tankers, further crippling Russia's logistics capabilities.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces reported a successful assault on the Beriev military plant, hitting a Russian A-60 reconnaissance aircraft, and also damaging a large landing vessel at a naval base in Novorossiysk.

(With inputs from agencies.)