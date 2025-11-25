Supreme Court Directs ISKCON Abuse Cases to Child Rights Commissions

The Supreme Court has directed individuals petitioning for an investigation into alleged sexual abuse within ISKCON-run schools to seek assistance from child rights bodies. The court advised the complainants to present their concerns first to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan acknowledged that should the petitioners approach the state child rights commissions in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, their grievances would be addressed promptly. This directive grants the petitioners the ability to submit new complaints or reminders to authorities at the respective child protection panels.

The plea, filed by Rajneesh Kapur and associates, highlighted severe cases of abuse detailed in ISKCON's internal records, emphasizing a failure by authorities to protect the fundamental rights guaranteed to children under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The petition claims that over 200 children have suffered various forms of abuse perpetrated by senior ISKCON leaders.