Surge in Militant Attacks Escalates Hunger Crisis in Northern Nigeria

The World Food Programme has issued a stark warning that militant attacks across northern Nigeria have pushed hunger to unprecedented levels, forecasting the worst food insecurity on the African continent by next year.

The United Nations' food agency projects that by 2026, 35 million Nigerians will experience severe hunger, the largest number since the agency began collecting data in the country. Notably, Borno state is expected to face catastrophic hunger, classified as Phase 5, akin to some areas in Gaza and Sudan.

The escalating violence, notably including attacks from an al-Qaeda-affiliated group, has prevented farmers from accessing their lands, while significant cuts to UN food aid, following policy changes by former US President Donald Trump, have strained resources needed for emergency assistance.

