Left Menu

Surge in Militant Attacks Escalates Hunger Crisis in Northern Nigeria

Militant attacks in Northern Nigeria are exacerbating hunger, with the World Food Programme predicting severe food insecurity for 35 million people by 2026. The crisis, worsened by reduced UN food assistance, could see Borno state facing famine-like conditions, amid ongoing violence deterring farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:19 IST
Surge in Militant Attacks Escalates Hunger Crisis in Northern Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The World Food Programme has issued a stark warning that militant attacks across northern Nigeria have pushed hunger to unprecedented levels, forecasting the worst food insecurity on the African continent by next year.

The United Nations' food agency projects that by 2026, 35 million Nigerians will experience severe hunger, the largest number since the agency began collecting data in the country. Notably, Borno state is expected to face catastrophic hunger, classified as Phase 5, akin to some areas in Gaza and Sudan.

The escalating violence, notably including attacks from an al-Qaeda-affiliated group, has prevented farmers from accessing their lands, while significant cuts to UN food aid, following policy changes by former US President Donald Trump, have strained resources needed for emergency assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka
4
Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025