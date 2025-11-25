Delhi Enforces Remote Work Amid Rising Pollution

In response to escalating air pollution levels, Delhi government has mandated remote work for private offices under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with immediate effect.

The mandate requires offices to operate at 50% capacity, while essential services remain exempt from this order to ensure public service continuity.

A coordinated effort between district magistrates, police, and local bodies is underway to ensure strict compliance. Violations will incur penalties under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, officials warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)