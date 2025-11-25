Delhi Enforces Remote Work Amid Rising Pollution
Delhi's government has implemented remote work directives for private offices under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rising air pollution. Cross-departmental teams will ensure compliance, with police and district officials working together to enforce the order. Essential services are exempt from this directive.
In response to escalating air pollution levels, Delhi government has mandated remote work for private offices under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with immediate effect.
The mandate requires offices to operate at 50% capacity, while essential services remain exempt from this order to ensure public service continuity.
A coordinated effort between district magistrates, police, and local bodies is underway to ensure strict compliance. Violations will incur penalties under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, officials warned.
