Crime of Passion: Sickle-Wielding Lover Arrested

A man, spurned by his ex-lover marrying another, was arrested for her murder using a sickle in Jungle Rasoolpur village. The woman's body was found with deep neck cuts after she attended a family wedding. Evidence including video footage and call records led to the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:26 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Jungle Rasoolpur village as police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his former partner with a sickle. The motive behind the crime was his objection to her recent marriage to someone else.

The victim, Shivani, 20, had returned to her maternal home for a family wedding when the gruesome act occurred. Her body was discovered in a bathroom with deep neck cuts, indicating a violent struggle.

Investigations revealed video evidence showing the accused, Vinay, at the wedding, and call records confirmed late-night conversations with Shivani. He confessed to the crime after being tracked by a dog squad and further interrogation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

