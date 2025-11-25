Crime of Passion: Sickle-Wielding Lover Arrested

A tragic incident unfolded in Jungle Rasoolpur village as police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his former partner with a sickle. The motive behind the crime was his objection to her recent marriage to someone else.

The victim, Shivani, 20, had returned to her maternal home for a family wedding when the gruesome act occurred. Her body was discovered in a bathroom with deep neck cuts, indicating a violent struggle.

Investigations revealed video evidence showing the accused, Vinay, at the wedding, and call records confirmed late-night conversations with Shivani. He confessed to the crime after being tracked by a dog squad and further interrogation is in progress.

