Crime of Passion: Sickle-Wielding Lover Arrested
A man, spurned by his ex-lover marrying another, was arrested for her murder using a sickle in Jungle Rasoolpur village. The woman's body was found with deep neck cuts after she attended a family wedding. Evidence including video footage and call records led to the arrest.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Jungle Rasoolpur village as police arrested a man for allegedly murdering his former partner with a sickle. The motive behind the crime was his objection to her recent marriage to someone else.
The victim, Shivani, 20, had returned to her maternal home for a family wedding when the gruesome act occurred. Her body was discovered in a bathroom with deep neck cuts, indicating a violent struggle.
Investigations revealed video evidence showing the accused, Vinay, at the wedding, and call records confirmed late-night conversations with Shivani. He confessed to the crime after being tracked by a dog squad and further interrogation is in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- crime
- lover
- murder
- arrest
- sickle
- investigation
- evidence
- victim
- suspect
- confession
ALSO READ
Louvre Heist Update: Four New Arrests Ignite Fresh Investigations
French Investigation Targets eBay Over Illicit Goods
Tragedy in Jashpur: Teenage Girl's Death Sparks Investigation into School Misconduct
Pentagon Threatens to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Investigation
Allegations of Torture in Viyyur High Security Prison Escalate: Court Orders Investigation