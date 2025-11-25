SA Welcomes COP30 Outcomes on Climate Finance, NDCs and Just Transition

South Africa has strongly welcomed the outcomes of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, praising the conference for delivering a set of decisive frameworks aimed at accelerating global climate action. Held in Belém, Brazil, COP30 concluded with the adoption of the Belém Political Package, a comprehensive set of commitments that advances the world’s climate agenda through enhanced ambition, increased financial support and a concrete mechanism for just transitions.

The Minister said South Africa stands ready to work with all parties to ensure that the momentum from COP30 translates into urgent implementation. “Our domestic climate change instruments already enable robust domestic action while ensuring compliance with our international obligations,” Aucamp said.

The Belém Political Package: A Turning Point for Global Action

A central feature of COP30 was the adoption of the Belém Political Package, a multi-dimensional framework designed to:

scale up Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)

enhance the provision of climate finance

operationalise a global mechanism for just transitions

strengthen adaptation strategies for countries most vulnerable to climate shocks

This year’s negotiations focused particularly on strengthening future NDCs, which outline national carbon reduction strategies and adaptation plans under the Paris Agreement. Countries will be required to submit updated NDCs with higher ambition to align with the global 1.5°C temperature threshold.

The package also includes the Global Mutirão, an initiative aimed at accelerating global implementation, increasing capacity, and supporting countries — especially developing nations — to deliver their NDC commitments and adaptation plans.

Climate Finance: Progress Made, But Concerns Remain

South Africa’s Chief Negotiator and DFFE Deputy Director-General Maesela Kekana noted a significant breakthrough: the establishment of a two-year work programme on climate finance, aimed at improving both the quantity and quality of climate finance for developing countries.

The decisions include:

a commitment by developed countries to triple adaptation finance by 2035

guidance to increase contributions to major climate funds

calls for an ambitious replenishment of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF)

increased pledges to the Loss and Damage Fund, which supports countries suffering irreversible climate impacts

Kekana welcomed these commitments but cautioned that the current financial base remains inadequate.

“A doubling of a small amount is too small to meet the adaptation needs of developing countries,” he said. “We must ensure finance reaches scale, is predictable, and supports the adaptation priorities of vulnerable regions, particularly in Africa.”

Advancing a Global Mechanism for Just Transitions

A major victory for South Africa was the strong emphasis placed on just transitions, following on from the United Arab Emirates’ launch of the Just Transition Work Programme at COP28.

South Africa played a leading role in advocating for a formal mechanism that would support countries transitioning from high-emission economies to climate-resilient, socially inclusive and economically sustainable systems.

Parties agreed to develop a global just transition mechanism that will:

strengthen international cooperation

facilitate technology transfer

bolster capacity-building and technical assistance

share best practices on labour, social protection and energy transitions

address equity considerations in global mitigation and adaptation measures

For South Africa, this mechanism aligns closely with its national Just Transition Framework and the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

“We reaffirm our commitment to equity, ambition, and international cooperation in addressing the climate crisis,” Minister Aucamp said. He commended the South African negotiating team for their persistence and leadership throughout the talks.

South Africa’s Domestic Climate Instruments Ready for Implementation

South Africa has already begun aligning its domestic policies with the new global frameworks. Key initiatives include:

the Climate Change Bill

the Just Transition Framework

sectoral emissions targets

carbon budgeting

national adaptation frameworks

investment pipelines for green hydrogen, renewable energy, and climate-resilient infrastructure

These policy instruments, the Minister said, place South Africa in a strong position to deliver on its NDC commitments and transition to a low-emission, climate-resilient economy.

Looking Ahead: From Negotiation to Action

COP30 is widely viewed as a pivotal conference, setting the tone for the next phase of global climate action. With updated NDCs expected in 2025 and implementation requirements intensifying, the pressure is now on national governments to convert commitments into measurable outcomes.

South Africa has signalled that it intends to move swiftly and decisively.

“We stand ready to ensure that the decisions from COP30 are implemented at home and abroad,” Aucamp said. “These agreements bring us closer to a fair, ambitious and science-aligned global response to the climate emergency.”