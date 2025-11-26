Left Menu

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces launched a significant drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, causing extensive damage and injuries. The assault led to fires and destruction across the city, with emergency services actively responding. Meanwhile, further tensions were reported as Ukrainian forces allegedly targeted power infrastructure in Russian-held parts of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 04:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late Tuesday, Russian forces launched a significant drone attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The attack, which resulted in fires and severe damage to buildings and vehicles, left at least seven people injured, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to manage the crisis.

Fedorov confirmed on Telegram that rescue operations were active at 12 locations, deploying maximum resources from the State Emergency Services, national police, and medical teams. Photographs shared online depicted firefighters battling substantial blazes engulfing high-rise apartments and fire-damaged vehicles on urban streets.

The attack heightened existing tensions as Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control despite significant Russian presence in the broader region. In a related development, Yevgeny Belitsky, head of the Russia-occupied sections of Zaporizhzhia, accused Ukrainian forces of targeting power infrastructure, cutting electricity to 40,000 customers in Russian-controlled areas.

