Late Tuesday, Russian forces launched a significant drone attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. The attack, which resulted in fires and severe damage to buildings and vehicles, left at least seven people injured, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to manage the crisis.

Fedorov confirmed on Telegram that rescue operations were active at 12 locations, deploying maximum resources from the State Emergency Services, national police, and medical teams. Photographs shared online depicted firefighters battling substantial blazes engulfing high-rise apartments and fire-damaged vehicles on urban streets.

The attack heightened existing tensions as Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control despite significant Russian presence in the broader region. In a related development, Yevgeny Belitsky, head of the Russia-occupied sections of Zaporizhzhia, accused Ukrainian forces of targeting power infrastructure, cutting electricity to 40,000 customers in Russian-controlled areas.