Leaders Champion Values on Constitution Day

On Constitution Day, prominent leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, urged citizens to uphold constitutional values. They highlighted justice, equality, and fraternity as core ideals and paid tribute to B R Ambedkar's efforts in crafting the Constitution, emphasizing its enduring democratic significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:36 IST
On Constitution Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a chorus of greetings to citizens, urging them to uphold the values embedded in the Constitution. In a social media post, Adityanath emphasized justice, equality, and fraternity as its core spirit.

Attributing the Constitution's creation to B R Ambedkar's vision and efforts, Adityanath lauded it as a symbol of robust democratic traditions. He emphasized its role in ensuring national unity and progress, guaranteeing equal rights, dignity, and opportunities for all.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed these sentiments, describing the Constitution as a beacon of supreme human values, social justice, and democratic ideals. BSP leader Mayawati called for sincere implementation of its egalitarian objectives. Constitution Day, declared in 2015, commemorates the Constitution's adoption on November 26, 1949.

(With inputs from agencies.)

