Manipur Governor Urges Embrace of Constitutional Ideals on Samvidhan Diwas

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla called for citizens to embrace their constitutional duties during a Constitution Day event. Highlighting the crucial role of B R Ambedkar and other framers, he emphasized unity, non-violence, and the protection of rights as essential elements for a progressive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has appealed to the citizens to embrace their constitutional duties, promote unity, and reject violence. Speaking at the Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) event, he underscored the necessity to protect the dignity and rights of all communities within the state.

Governor Bhalla reflected on the enduring significance of the Constitution's framing, acknowledging the pivotal contributions of B R Ambedkar and other eminent members of the Constituent Assembly. Their dedication to democratic principles has forged one of the globe's most resilient constitutional frameworks.

Highlighting initiatives in civil society and various fields, Bhalla urged the people to reinforce democratic values and carry forward the ideals of the Constitution's framers. He led participants in reading the Preamble, reaffirming eternal values like justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

