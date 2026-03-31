Mahavir Jayanti: A Celebration of Compassion, Non-Violence, and Truth in Puducherry

The Jain community in Puducherry marked Mahavir Jayanti with fervor on Tuesday at the Jain temple on Bharathi Street. The event witnessed a turnout of over 500 participants for a chariot procession commemorating Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary—a pivotal festival celebrating the principles of non-violence, compassion, and truth.

The grand procession, featuring a statue of Mahavira, wound its way through the main streets of Puducherry, drawing in more than 500 attendees from the local Jain community. As bhajans resonated and instruments played, the atmosphere was filled with devotion and reverence for Lord Mahavir's teachings.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to all citizens on Mahavir Jayanti. She urged efforts toward a more sensitive and peaceful society, inspired by Mahavir's teachings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the enduring relevance of Mahavir's lessons on truth, non-violence, and compassion, acknowledging the festival's significance globally.