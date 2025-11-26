JNU Student Union Dismisses Police Claims of Anti-Pollution Protest Involvement

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has vehemently denied allegations by the Delhi Police that it facilitated an anti-pollution protest at India Gate, which allegedly featured 'pro-Maoist slogans'. The union has labeled the FIR's claims as 'false' and 'malicious'.

According to the JNUSU, it had repeatedly informed law enforcement that it was neither the organizer nor a participant in the demonstration occurring last Sunday. However, the FIR, dated November 23, mentions involvement by groups such as AISA and JNUSU in the protest, raising suspicions about the police's intentions.

In contrast, video evidence shows demonstrators chanting slogans in support of a slain CPI (Maoist) commander, leading to the arrest of 22 individuals. As the police continue their investigation, JNUSU accuses them of brutality and urges the release of detainees, while Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra suggests the protest was used to glorify Maoist leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)