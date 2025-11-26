Left Menu

CJI Calls for Unified National Judicial Policy at Supreme Court Event

Newly-appointed Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, advocates for a uniform national judicial policy to reduce discrepancies in court verdicts. Speaking at a Constitution Day event, he highlighted the crucial role of the Bar and raised the need for consistency across India's judicial landscape, attended by international judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:48 IST
Newly-appointed Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, has called for a unified national judicial policy. Speaking at the Supreme Court's Constitution Day event, he emphasized the need to reduce discrepancies in judgments and ensure judicial consistency across different jurisdictions.

Justice Kant highlighted the crucial role of the Bar in supporting the judiciary's duty to uphold the Constitution. The event, marked by international participation from top judges across several countries, underscored the importance of coherent legal interpretation.

President Droupadi Murmu, senior judges, and legal luminaries attended. Justice Kant's remarks aimed at fostering a 'judicial symphony' were complemented by international judges acknowledging India's judicial influence. The celebration underscored the collaboration needed for a consistent legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

