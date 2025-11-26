CJI Calls for Unified National Judicial Policy at Supreme Court Event

Newly-appointed Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, has called for a unified national judicial policy. Speaking at the Supreme Court's Constitution Day event, he emphasized the need to reduce discrepancies in judgments and ensure judicial consistency across different jurisdictions.

Justice Kant highlighted the crucial role of the Bar in supporting the judiciary's duty to uphold the Constitution. The event, marked by international participation from top judges across several countries, underscored the importance of coherent legal interpretation.

President Droupadi Murmu, senior judges, and legal luminaries attended. Justice Kant's remarks aimed at fostering a 'judicial symphony' were complemented by international judges acknowledging India's judicial influence. The celebration underscored the collaboration needed for a consistent legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)