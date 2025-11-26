Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

The Rajasthan High Court has mandated the removal of liquor outlets within 500 meters of highways, aiming to curb road accidents tied to alcohol. A compliance report is due in January 2026, following recent incidents that highlight the dangers of alcohol-related crashes and lack of regulatory enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:27 IST
The Rajasthan High Court ordered the removal of all liquor outlets located within 500 meters of national or state highways on Wednesday. This decision, aiming to mitigate road accidents, requires relocating 1,102 identified shops within two months.

A Jodhpur division bench also prohibited visual cues promoting alcohol along highways. Petitioners highlighted road safety concerns, citing high accident rates near some liquor outlets.

With a compliance deadline set for January 2026, the court emphasized that alcohol misuse and negligent driving infringe on citizens' right to life. Proper enforcement and regulation are urgently needed to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

