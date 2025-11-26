Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

The Rajasthan High Court ordered the removal of all liquor outlets located within 500 meters of national or state highways on Wednesday. This decision, aiming to mitigate road accidents, requires relocating 1,102 identified shops within two months.

A Jodhpur division bench also prohibited visual cues promoting alcohol along highways. Petitioners highlighted road safety concerns, citing high accident rates near some liquor outlets.

With a compliance deadline set for January 2026, the court emphasized that alcohol misuse and negligent driving infringe on citizens' right to life. Proper enforcement and regulation are urgently needed to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)