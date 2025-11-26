Kerala High Court Enforces Transparency in Clinical Establishments

The Kerala High Court issued robust guidelines on Wednesday for clinical establishments in the state, ensuring transparency in service rates and patient services. The directives aim to uphold the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018, following appeals dismissed by the court.

Appeals by the Indian Medical Association and Kerala Private Hospitals Association challenged the act, citing extensive documentation requirements and fee transparency mandates. However, the division bench upheld these provisions, emphasizing the importance of citizens' rights to equitable healthcare services.

Establishments must prominently display service rates in Malayalam and English, provide emergency care, and have clear grievance redressal mechanisms. Non-compliance may lead to serious repercussions, including registration suspension. The ruling aims to ensure dignified medical care for all and demands state-wide adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)