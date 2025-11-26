Congress Launches Statewide 'Save the Constitution' Campaign in Odisha

The Congress party is intensifying its 'Save the Constitution' campaign, aiming to reach every block in Odisha, according to state unit chief Bhakta Charan Das. The announcement was made during a Constitution Day event, reflecting the party's dedication to advocating for marginalized communities.

Highlighting that 94 percent of Odisha's population consists of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes, Das accused the BJP-led central and state governments of eroding these groups' rights through various policies. He stressed that despite constitutional protections, these communities are facing systematic challenges to their rights.

In response, the Congress pledges to oppose these government measures, with plans for grassroots protests designed to safeguard the Constitution. Party leader Rahul Gandhi has energized workers to carry the campaign to even the most remote villages of the state.

