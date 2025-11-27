Left Menu

Chaos Near the White House: National Guard Shooting Sparks Security Lockdown

Two National Guard members were shot near the White House, causing a lockdown. Initial reports on their condition were conflicting. The gunman was hospitalized, and the motive remains unknown. The incident drew a swift response from security agencies. President Trump criticized the shooter and praised the National Guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:56 IST
Chaos Near the White House: National Guard Shooting Sparks Security Lockdown

A shooting incident near the White House on Wednesday left two National Guard members injured, prompting an immediate lockdown of the area. The White House confirmed that President Trump was in Florida at the time. The situation led to varying initial reports regarding the victims' conditions.

A Trump administration official reported that the suspect had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The motive behind the attack remains undetermined. The President described the shooter as an 'animal' in a social media post and commended the National Guard's efforts.

The shooting occurred at Farragut Square, a central location surrounded by eateries and metro stops, emphasizing its impact on local office workers and security agencies. Security presence in Washington has increased since August, following deployments aimed at curbing crime and immigration.

TRENDING

1
Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

 Global
2
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
3
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
4
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025