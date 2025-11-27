Chaos Near the White House: National Guard Shooting Sparks Security Lockdown

A shooting incident near the White House on Wednesday left two National Guard members injured, prompting an immediate lockdown of the area. The White House confirmed that President Trump was in Florida at the time. The situation led to varying initial reports regarding the victims' conditions.

A Trump administration official reported that the suspect had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The motive behind the attack remains undetermined. The President described the shooter as an 'animal' in a social media post and commended the National Guard's efforts.

The shooting occurred at Farragut Square, a central location surrounded by eateries and metro stops, emphasizing its impact on local office workers and security agencies. Security presence in Washington has increased since August, following deployments aimed at curbing crime and immigration.