U.S. Enhances Caribbean Operations to Combat Drug Trafficking

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared on Wednesday the U.S.'s intention to boost troop and aircraft deployments in the Caribbean to combat drug trafficking. The announcement came during Hegseth's visit to the Dominican Republic, which has permitted temporary U.S. deployments.

Hegseth expressed hope that other nations would also welcome U.S. military presence to fight drug traffickers. 'We aim to partner with more countries to send a strong message to drug terrorists,' he stated, emphasizing collaborative efforts.

The Dominican Republic is set to retain its leadership role in the anti-drug fight, as U.S. operations in the region intensify. Recent actions against drug-trafficking vessels have resulted in numerous casualties, underscoring the increased military focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)