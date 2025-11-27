Inferno in Hong Kong: Deadly Fire in Tai Po Sparks Outrage and Arrests

In a devastating incident, a fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district, claiming at least 55 lives and leaving nearly 300 missing. Authorities are investigating the construction firm responsible, suspecting it of gross negligence in using unsafe building materials.

The fire, which took over a day to bring under control, has led to the arrest of three individuals, including two directors and an engineering consultant, on charges of manslaughter. The blaze has prompted comparisons to the Grenfell Tower fire in London, both involving serious lapses in safety standards.

With Hong Kong facing chronic housing shortages, this tragedy has ignited public outrage and criticism directed at government policies and construction practices. Residents of the densely populated city are demanding accountability and solutions to prevent future occurrences as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)