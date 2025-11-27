Tesla Inc. Secures Court Ruling Against Trademark Infringement in India

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of the American electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc., by issuing an interim injunction against Tesla Power India. This order blocks the latter from using trademarks such as 'Tesla Power' or 'Tesla Power USA' in any form, including in the domain of electric vehicles.

During the proceedings, Tesla Power India stated it had no plans to manufacture or market electric vehicles under these trademarks. This declaration encompasses all forms of promotion, direct or indirect, including online sales of related automotive products.

Justice Tejas Karia emphasized that Tesla Inc. demonstrated a clear case for the injunction based on its prior use, reputation, and potential consumer confusion. The court order, available since November 26, highlights Tesla Inc.'s commitment to safeguarding its trademark rights globally.

