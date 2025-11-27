Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Law to Protect the Dignity of Persons with Disabilities

The Supreme Court urged the Centre to legislate a law similar to the SC-ST Act, which would criminalize derogatory remarks about persons with disabilities. The court asked comedians, including Samay Raina, to contribute to disability causes. Solicitor General appreciated the need for dignity in humor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:29 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Law to Protect the Dignity of Persons with Disabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider creating a law similar to the SC-ST Act to criminalize derogatory remarks about persons with disabilities. Chief Justice Surya Kant suggested that it is essential to ensure dignity is preserved, drawing a parallel with existing caste-based protections.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that humor must never undermine someone's dignity. He agreed with the need for neutral regulation of online content, underscoring deficiencies in the current self-regulatory mechanisms.

The bench advised influencers like Samay Raina to engage in programs promoting success stories of persons with disabilities, incorporating a social penalty. This was emphasized as influencers had previously made insensitive jokes about disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

 India
2
Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

 Global
3
Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

 India
4
Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025