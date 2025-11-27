Supreme Court Calls for Law to Protect the Dignity of Persons with Disabilities

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider creating a law similar to the SC-ST Act to criminalize derogatory remarks about persons with disabilities. Chief Justice Surya Kant suggested that it is essential to ensure dignity is preserved, drawing a parallel with existing caste-based protections.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that humor must never undermine someone's dignity. He agreed with the need for neutral regulation of online content, underscoring deficiencies in the current self-regulatory mechanisms.

The bench advised influencers like Samay Raina to engage in programs promoting success stories of persons with disabilities, incorporating a social penalty. This was emphasized as influencers had previously made insensitive jokes about disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)