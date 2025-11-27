Left Menu

Dispute Over Wedding Decor Leads to Murder in Ballia

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing tent businessman Ajit Kumar Singh in Ballia after an argument over chair cover colors at a wedding. Singh's body was found tied to a motorcycle in the Ganga. Police have filed charges and arrested the accused for the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:52 IST
Three men have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Ajit Kumar Singh, a tent businessman, in Ballia district, reportedly over a dispute about wedding decor.

Singh, aged 45, was last seen on November 22, setting up tents for an event in Majhouwa village. A subsequent disagreement arose regarding the color choice for chair and sofa covers, which escalated tragically.

After Singh was reported missing, his body was discovered tied to a motorcycle and floating in the Ganga. Police arrested Piyush Kumar Singh, Anish Kumar Singh, and Ankur Singh near Shanti Nagar Tiraha, charging them under applicable legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

