Dispute Over Wedding Decor Leads to Murder in Ballia

Three men have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Ajit Kumar Singh, a tent businessman, in Ballia district, reportedly over a dispute about wedding decor.

Singh, aged 45, was last seen on November 22, setting up tents for an event in Majhouwa village. A subsequent disagreement arose regarding the color choice for chair and sofa covers, which escalated tragically.

After Singh was reported missing, his body was discovered tied to a motorcycle and floating in the Ganga. Police arrested Piyush Kumar Singh, Anish Kumar Singh, and Ankur Singh near Shanti Nagar Tiraha, charging them under applicable legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)