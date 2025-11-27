Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Takes Center Stage

The Delhi Police recently orchestrated an enlightening session as part of its 'Sashakti' women empowerment initiative. Held at the German Embassy, the focus was on equipping women with practical safety measures and self-defense skills for public spaces.

The session featured instructors from the Special Police Unit for Women and Children who demonstrated self-defense techniques designed to empower women and girls in dangerous situations. These methods, highlighted through live demonstrations, emphasized real-life scenarios, quick-response strategies, and the critical importance of alertness.

Participants engaged in a detailed discussion with German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann, students from Miranda House, and female cab drivers from 'Sakha Women with Wheels,' exploring ways to enhance women's safety through improved infrastructure, community involvement, digital safety, and safer transport and workplace environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)