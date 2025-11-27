Visa Dilemma: UAE's Evolving Policies on Pakistani Travelers

In a crucial revelation, Pakistan's Interior Ministry disclosed that the UAE has ceased visa issuance to ordinary Pakistani passport holders, momentarily averting a complete passport ban by the Gulf state.

Salman Chaudhry, Additional Interior Secretary, shared this development during a Senate committee meeting, highlighting concerns over potential repercussions if a blanket ban were to be enforced.

Amidst these challenges, promising strides were made as UAE officials discussed visa facilitation initiatives with Pakistani authorities, signaling a move towards streamlined visa processing and potential easing of current travel constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)