Visa Dilemma: UAE's Evolving Policies on Pakistani Travelers

A senior Pakistani official revealed that the UAE is not issuing visas to ordinary Pakistani citizens, raising concerns of a potential passport ban. The UAE is currently issuing visas only to holders of blue and diplomatic passports. Reforms and discussions aim to ease the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a crucial revelation, Pakistan's Interior Ministry disclosed that the UAE has ceased visa issuance to ordinary Pakistani passport holders, momentarily averting a complete passport ban by the Gulf state.

Salman Chaudhry, Additional Interior Secretary, shared this development during a Senate committee meeting, highlighting concerns over potential repercussions if a blanket ban were to be enforced.

Amidst these challenges, promising strides were made as UAE officials discussed visa facilitation initiatives with Pakistani authorities, signaling a move towards streamlined visa processing and potential easing of current travel constraints.

