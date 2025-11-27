Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Thwart Russian Advances on Eastern Front

Ukrainian troops are successfully blocking Russian assaults on the eastern cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, according to Kyiv's top general. Russia is reportedly forced to deploy reserve forces to continue its operations in the area, highlighting the ongoing tension and resilience in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:04 IST
Ukrainian Forces Thwart Russian Advances on Eastern Front
Ukrainian forces are effectively preventing Russian military advances on the strategically important Eastern cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Kyiv's top general has confirmed this development.

In an official statement shared on Facebook, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Russian military had resorted to deploying reserve forces in a bid to sustain their operations.

This development underscores the ongoing tensions in the region and the resilience of Ukrainian defenses against sustained Russian assaults.

