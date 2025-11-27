Ukrainian forces are effectively preventing Russian military advances on the strategically important Eastern cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Kyiv's top general has confirmed this development.

In an official statement shared on Facebook, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Russian military had resorted to deploying reserve forces in a bid to sustain their operations.

This development underscores the ongoing tensions in the region and the resilience of Ukrainian defenses against sustained Russian assaults.