Mohit Chawla Honored as CISO of the Year in Law Enforcement
Mohit Chawla, a seasoned Indian Police Service officer, has been named Chief Information Security Officer of the Year for his efforts in cybersecurity and cybercrime investigations in Himachal Pradesh. His achievements were celebrated at the Dynamic CISO Excellence Awards 2025 in Mumbai.
Mohit Chawla, a distinguished 2010-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been recognized for his exemplary contribution to cybersecurity. Serving as the Deputy Inspector General in Himachal Pradesh, Chawla was awarded the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the Year for Law Enforcement at the Dynamic CISO Excellence Awards 2025, held in Mumbai.
The accolade acknowledges Chawla's significant efforts in combating cybercrime, enhancing digital security frameworks, and revolutionizing the efficiency of cybercrime investigations throughout the state. His work has been instrumental in shaping a more secure digital landscape in Himachal Pradesh.
Ashok Tewari, Director General of Police in Himachal Pradesh, lauded Chawla, stating that this award not only commemorates his expertise but also highlights the critical importance of proactive cyber policing in today's rapidly digitalizing world.
