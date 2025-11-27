Left Menu

Tragedy in the Queue: The Struggle for Fertiliser in Guna

A tribal woman named Bhuriya Bai died in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, after spending two days in line for fertiliser. The incident raised questions about the fertiliser distribution system, with BJP representatives criticizing the local administration. Financial assistance was provided to the family, and an inquiry was initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 58-year-old tribal woman, Bhuriya Bai, tragically died after waiting in line for fertiliser for two consecutive days in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The incident highlighted significant issues within the state's fertiliser distribution system, prompting criticism from BJP representatives and questions directed at the local administration.

Following the tragedy, financial assistance was sanctioned for the woman's family, and an official inquiry was ordered to investigate the distribution process and hold responsible parties accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

