Tragedy in the Queue: The Struggle for Fertiliser in Guna

A 58-year-old tribal woman, Bhuriya Bai, tragically died after waiting in line for fertiliser for two consecutive days in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

The incident highlighted significant issues within the state's fertiliser distribution system, prompting criticism from BJP representatives and questions directed at the local administration.

Following the tragedy, financial assistance was sanctioned for the woman's family, and an official inquiry was ordered to investigate the distribution process and hold responsible parties accountable.

