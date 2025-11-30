Transforming Police-Youth Perceptions: PM Modi's Call for Enhanced Professionalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a transformative change in public perception of police forces, particularly among young people, by enhancing their professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness. This call was made while addressing the 60th All India Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police Conference, focusing on crucial topics such as police image and national security improvements.

The conference, titled 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions,' highlighted the importance of establishing robust monitoring mechanisms for banned outfits and strengthening coastal security. Modi directed the use of databases integrated under NATGRID and artificial intelligence to generate actionable intelligence.

Emphasizing the need for stronger urban policing and increased public awareness of new criminal laws, Modi also called for case studies on forensic applications to enhance the criminal justice system. He advocated for a comprehensive government approach to tackle drug abuse and emphasized preparedness for natural disasters, ensuring that police work aligns with the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

