Trump-Maduro Phone Call Sparks Controversy Amid Heightened Tensions

U.S. President Trump confirmed a phone call with Venezuelan President Maduro, without revealing details. The call adds complexity to tense U.S.-Venezuela relations, amid military buildup and drug trafficking accusations. Trump's controversial remarks on Venezuelan airspace heighten anxiety as diplomatic and military options are weighed by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 05:12 IST
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday a recent phone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The disclosure, however, was cryptic as Trump refrained from sharing the discussion's content.

During an Air Force One briefing, Trump stated, "The answer is yes," when pressed about the call. He added no further details, leaving speculations on possible U.S.-Venezuela diplomatic engagements open. Initially reported by The New York Times, the call's revelation coincides with Trump's paradoxical approach towards Venezuela—aggressive rhetoric coupled with diplomatic overtures.

The situation remains tense as Trump declared Venezuelan airspace "closed," without elaborating, causing unrest in Caracas. While the Trump administration accuses Maduro of drug trafficking, controversial U.S. military actions near Venezuela's coast face scrutiny from human rights groups and international allies.

