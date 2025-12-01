Trump-Maduro Phone Call Sparks Controversy Amid Heightened Tensions

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday a recent phone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The disclosure, however, was cryptic as Trump refrained from sharing the discussion's content.

During an Air Force One briefing, Trump stated, "The answer is yes," when pressed about the call. He added no further details, leaving speculations on possible U.S.-Venezuela diplomatic engagements open. Initially reported by The New York Times, the call's revelation coincides with Trump's paradoxical approach towards Venezuela—aggressive rhetoric coupled with diplomatic overtures.

The situation remains tense as Trump declared Venezuelan airspace "closed," without elaborating, causing unrest in Caracas. While the Trump administration accuses Maduro of drug trafficking, controversial U.S. military actions near Venezuela's coast face scrutiny from human rights groups and international allies.

