Sheikh Hasina Sentenced in Bangladesh Land Scam Case
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her relatives were sentenced to varying prison terms for their involvement in a land corruption case. This case, filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, alleges unlawful plot allocations in the Purbachal New Town project during Hasina's tenure.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A Bangladeshi court handed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a five-year prison sentence over a land scam case on Monday. Hasina's niece, Tulip Siddiq, received a two-year sentence in the same case.
The Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka, presided by Judge Md Rabiul Alam, also sentenced Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana, to seven years. The conviction stems from accusations that they unlawfully acquired plot allocations during Hasina's time in office.
The situation has created diplomatic complexities, with Bangladesh requesting India to extradite Hasina, who currently resides there. India is considering the request as the judicial process against Hasina, now convicted, stands closed, raising stakes in regional political dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators
Land Allocation Scandal: Bangladesh Court Sentences High-Profile Figures
Controversy Surrounds Corruption Verdict: Bangladesh & UK Political Dynamics
Bangladesh court sentences ousted PM Sheikh Hasina and niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, to imprisonment in land scam: local media.
British MP Tulip Siddiq Sentenced in Bangladeshi Corruption Case