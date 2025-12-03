Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus visits critically ill ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday visited ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment, according to a report. Yunus visited Evercare Hospital to inquire about the health condition of three-time former Prime Minister Zia, reported Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, quoting his Press Wing.

Yunus stayed at the hospital for about half an hour and urged the family members and party leaders to remain patient during this difficult time, the report said. Zia's medical team briefed Yunus about her current health status, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)