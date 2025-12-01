Left Menu

Karnataka HC Halts Fresh Recruitment Amid Quota Controversy

The Karnataka High Court has suspended the state government's ability to issue new recruitment notifications under a law that increased quotas for Scheduled Castes and Tribes until further notice, while allowing already notified processes to continue. The decision stems from petitions challenging the amended law's constitutional validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:19 IST
In a significant setback for the Karnataka state government, the High Court has issued an order preventing the issuance of new recruitment notifications under the 2022 Act, which sought to increase reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

According to the court's interim order, the government is halted from issuing these notifications until further notice. However, ongoing recruitment processes, notified prior to November 19, 2025, may proceed under the raised quotas but remain contingent upon the court's final ruling on the constitutional validity of the law.

The decision follows petitions brought by individuals challenging the reservations increase, arguing it exceeds the 50% ceiling upheld by the Supreme Court. The court highlighted that while ongoing recruitment can continue, outcomes are provisional and subject to legal scrutiny.

