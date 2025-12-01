Left Menu

Russia and India Set to Strengthen Ties with Key Defense Pact

The Russian parliament will vote on ratifying the India-Russia Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) ahead of President Putin’s visit to India. The pact, signed earlier this year, will enhance military cooperation between the two countries, reinforcing their long-standing strategic partnership ahead of an important summit.

The Russian parliament's lower house is slated to vote on a notable defense pact with India, according to legislative sources.

This week's vote concerns the India-Russia Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), occurring just before President Vladimir Putin's scheduled state visit to India.

Expected to bolster cooperation, RELOS is designed to enhance military collaboration in joint exercises, disaster relief, and other operations. It was formalized on February 18, 2025, in Moscow, signed by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and former Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.

During his two-day visit, President Putin will engage in summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, anticipated to yield critical outcomes in defense and trade, thereby strengthening the bonds between the nations.

