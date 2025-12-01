Left Menu

French Minors Charged in Terror Plot Investigation

French authorities have launched an investigation into a suspected terror plot, charging two minors. As of early 2025, 20 minors have faced terrorism-related charges. French media reported potential plans targeting Israeli sites, but the prosecutor's office hasn't confirmed these details.

  • France

French authorities have intensified efforts to prevent terror activities, recently arresting two minors allegedly involved in planning attacks. These individuals have been charged and placed in pre-trial detention, following an announcement by France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office.

A report by Franceinfo, a local media outlet, suggested the minors aimed to target Israeli sites, although the prosecutor's office hasn't confirmed this aspect of the investigation.

Remarkably, this case adds to the growing number of minors, totaling 20 since the start of 2025, who have faced terrorism-related accusations, indicating a concerning trend among youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

