Son of 'El Chapo' set to change plea in US drug prosecution

A son of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was set on Monday to change his not guilty plea in a U.S. drug trafficking case, months after his brother pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez had been scheduled to appear in federal court in Chicago for a status hearing, but a court document said the conference would now be a change-of-plea hearing. The court document did not say whether he would be pleading guilty. Guzman Lopez, one of four sons of the jailed Sinaloa cartel leader "El Chapo," originally pleaded not guilty after his arrest last year in Texas.

Jeffrey Lichtman, Guzman Lopez's defense lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ovidio Guzman Lopez, another son of "El Chapo," pleaded guilty in July to two counts of drug distribution and two counts of participation in a continuing criminal enterprise. He faces a possible life sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)