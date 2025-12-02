Left Menu

Son of 'El Chapo' set to change plea in US drug prosecution

Guzman Lopez, one of four sons of the jailed Sinaloa cartel leader “El Chapo,” originally pleaded not guilty after his arrest last year in Texas. Jeffrey Lichtman, Guzman Lopez’s defense lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:53 IST
Son of 'El Chapo' set to change plea in US drug prosecution

A son of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was set on Monday to change his not guilty plea in a U.S. drug trafficking case, months after his brother pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez had been scheduled to appear in federal court in Chicago for a status hearing, but a court document said the conference would now be a change-of-plea hearing. The court document did not say whether he would be pleading guilty. Guzman Lopez, one of four sons of the jailed Sinaloa cartel leader "El Chapo," originally pleaded not guilty after his arrest last year in Texas.

Jeffrey Lichtman, Guzman Lopez's defense lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ovidio Guzman Lopez, another son of "El Chapo," pleaded guilty in July to two counts of drug distribution and two counts of participation in a continuing criminal enterprise. He faces a possible life sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says

UPDATE 1-Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $37...

 Global
2
Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Motor racing-F2 champion Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

 Global
3
Websol, Linton to explore PV ingot, wafer manufacturing in India

Websol, Linton to explore PV ingot, wafer manufacturing in India

 India
4
Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025