FAA seeking steeper cuts in flights at Chicago O'Hare airport, sources say

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2026 04:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 04:41 IST
​The Federal ​Aviation Administration told ‌airlines it ​wants to potentially cut a ‌few hundred additional flights at Chicago O'Hare airport this summer over what it ‌initially outlined last week, sources ‌told Reuters on Thursday.

Last week, the FAA proposed a 2,800 per day ⁠limit, ​down ⁠from the 3,080 daily operations announced for ⁠the summer, but above last summer's ​2,680 daily flights, citing concerns ⁠about delays and airline over scheduling. The ⁠FAA ​told airlines this week it wants to limit flights ⁠to around 2,500 per day, but ⁠that ⁠number remains under discussion, the sources added.

