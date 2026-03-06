FAA seeking steeper cuts in flights at Chicago O'Hare airport, sources say
The Federal Aviation Administration told airlines it wants to potentially cut a few hundred additional flights at Chicago O'Hare airport this summer over what it initially outlined last week, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Last week, the FAA proposed a 2,800 per day limit, down from the 3,080 daily operations announced for the summer, but above last summer's 2,680 daily flights, citing concerns about delays and airline over scheduling. The FAA told airlines this week it wants to limit flights to around 2,500 per day, but that number remains under discussion, the sources added.
