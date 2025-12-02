Scrap material catches fire on open ground in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out in a pile of scrap material kept on an open ground in Mumbai's Goregaon area early on Tuesday, officials said. No casualty was reported, they said. The blaze erupted at Gokhale Wadi in Ganesh Nagar near Shakala Industrial Estate in Goregaon (East) at 3.30 am, the officials said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade, police, ambulance services, civic ward staff and other agencies were mobilised.

According to preliminary information, the blaze was confined to dry shrubs, grass, refuse, plastic waste and scrap material spread across nearly 4,000 sq ft of the open land, a civic official said.

Four fire engines, two jumbo tankers, a water tanker and a quick response vehicle were deployed and firefighting was underway, the official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

