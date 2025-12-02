Left Menu

Indian envoy Kwatra holds 'fruitful' talks with top US lawmakers on energy, defence, trade

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 10:17 IST
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, has held "fruitful conversations" with a group of influential American lawmakers on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, defence, and trade.

In a social media post on Monday, Kwatra said he was honoured to host US Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Peter Welch, Dan Sullivan, and Markwayne Mullin at India House, the Ambassador's official residence in Washington.

He expressed gratitude for their support for a stronger relationship between New Delhi and Washington.

"Had fruitful conversations on the India-US partnership from energy and defence cooperation to trade and important global developments. Grateful for their support for a stronger India-US relationship," Kwatra said.

Earlier on Monday, the envoy met Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine.

''We had an engaging conversation about our bilateral defence cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest," he said.

