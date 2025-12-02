Energy facilities caught fire after drone attack in Russia's Oryol region, governor says
Fuel and energy facilities in central Russia's Oryol region caught fire as result of an overnight drone attack, Governor Andrei Klychkov said on Tuesday.
Klychkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that no one had been injured and that the emergency services were working at the scene.
