Left Menu

Energy facilities caught fire after drone attack in Russia's Oryol region, governor says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 11:11 IST
Energy facilities caught fire after drone attack in Russia's Oryol region, governor says
  • Country:
  • Russia

Fuel and energy facilities in central Russia's Oryol region caught fire as result of an overnight drone attack, Governor Andrei Klychkov said on Tuesday.

Klychkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that no one had been injured and that the emergency services were working at the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

 India
2
Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI elections

Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI electi...

 India
3
SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local bodies polls: Bawankule

SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local...

 India
4
Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025