Former Chief of Defence Force Rhys Jones Named Chair of National War Memorial Advisory Council

Minister Goldsmith said the appointment reflects Jones' extensive leadership background and deep connection to New Zealand's military history and commemoration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:24 IST
Former Chief of Defence Force Rhys Jones Named Chair of National War Memorial Advisory Council
Jones served 35 years in the New Zealand Defence Force, rising to the highest military rank of Lieutenant General and serving as Chief of Defence Force from 2011 to 2014. Image Credit: ChatGPT
Former New Zealand Defence Force Chief Lieutenant General Rhys Jones has been officially appointed Chair of the National War Memorial Advisory Council, Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith announced today.

Minister Goldsmith said the appointment reflects Jones’ extensive leadership background and deep connection to New Zealand’s military history and commemoration efforts.

“Mr Jones brings considerable military, commemoration, and governance experience to the Council. His contribution will help ensure the National War Memorial continues to reflect the service, sacrifice, and legacy of New Zealanders who served in conflict,” Mr Goldsmith said.

Jones served 35 years in the New Zealand Defence Force, rising to the highest military rank of Lieutenant General and serving as Chief of Defence Force from 2011 to 2014. Since retiring from military service, he has remained actively involved in remembrance and civic leadership roles.

His previous governance experience includes roles with:

  • The Great War Exhibition

  • Fire and Emergency New Zealand

  • The Australasian Fire Authorities Council

He currently serves as Chair of the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RNZRSA), where he plays a key role in supporting veterans and ensuring Anzac Day and other national commemorations continue to be honoured.

Lieutenant General Jones will serve in his new role until 30 November 2028.

Minister Goldsmith also acknowledged outgoing chair Fiona Cassidy, who served for 16 years, praising her leadership and long-standing commitment to remembrance and national heritage.

In addition to the new appointment, two current members have been confirmed for further terms:

  • Staff Sergeant Tina Grant (DSD) – reappointed until 30 September 2028

  • Colonel (Retired) Roger Howard – reappointed until 30 November 2026

Grant, a decorated servicewoman and advocate for military families, and Howard, a long-serving military advisor and historian, will continue supporting the Council’s work in safeguarding New Zealand’s remembrance traditions.

The National War Memorial Advisory Council plays a key role in overseeing national remembrance activities, ensuring the continued preservation of memorial sites, and advising government on ceremonial protocols.

 

