NZ Expands Global Diplomatic Presence with Seven New High-Level Appointments

The Foreign Minister acknowledged that these appointments come at a time of growing geopolitical challenges and opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:25 IST
“These appointments reflect New Zealand’s continued commitment to international engagement, cooperation, and advancing our strategic interests abroad,” Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed seven new diplomatic appointments, strengthening New Zealand’s international partnerships and representation across key global regions.

“These appointments reflect New Zealand’s continued commitment to international engagement, cooperation, and advancing our strategic interests abroad,” Peters said.

The new postings include both ambassador and high commissioner roles across Europe, North America, Africa, the Pacific, and key multilateral platforms:

  • Wendy Matthews has been appointed High Commissioner to Canada, strengthening one of New Zealand’s most stable and long-standing diplomatic relationships.

  • Olivia Owen will serve as Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, supporting New Zealand’s growing engagement across Africa, including peace, development, and food security initiatives.

  • Jane Coombs becomes the Ambassador to Germany, one of New Zealand’s most important European partners in areas such as trade, climate policy, and international security.

  • Raylene Liufalani has been named Ambassador to Thailand, a key position in Southeast Asia with strong trade, education, and tourism ties.

  • Brody Sinclair will take up the role of High Commissioner to Tonga, reinforcing New Zealand’s deep historical and cultural connections with the Pacific.

  • Zoe Coulson-Sinclair has been appointed High Commissioner to Tuvalu, based in Wellington, with a focus on supporting climate resilience, development cooperation, and regional diplomacy.

  • Victoria Hallum will become New Zealand’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, one of the Government’s most senior diplomatic roles, representing the country’s interests on global issues including climate change, peacekeeping, security, and international law.

“New Zealand must remain outward-looking and engaged with the world. These experienced diplomats will play a vital role in strengthening partnerships, expanding our global influence, and advancing our values,” Peters said.

All new envoys will take up their posts over the coming months.

 

