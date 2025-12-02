Mehbooba asks party workers to address public grievances as 'govt has failed on all fronts'

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked the party cadres to coordinate with people and resolve their grievances as the government has failed on all fronts.

She chaired a meeting of district office-bearers and senior leaders at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar to review the party's activities at the grassroots level, a spokesperson said.

Mehbooba asked party leaders to closely coordinate with people and resolve their problems as the government has failed to bring them relief on all fronts.

''Discussions were held on preparations for the upcoming urban local body elections and the problems faced by people of the district, particularly the downtown areas,'' the spokesperson added.

