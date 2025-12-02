Left Menu

Mehbooba asks party workers to address public grievances as 'govt has failed on all fronts'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 19:36 IST
Mehbooba asks party workers to address public grievances as 'govt has failed on all fronts'
  • Country:
  • India

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked the party cadres to coordinate with people and resolve their grievances as the government has failed on all fronts.

She chaired a meeting of district office-bearers and senior leaders at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar to review the party's activities at the grassroots level, a spokesperson said.

Mehbooba asked party leaders to closely coordinate with people and resolve their problems as the government has failed to bring them relief on all fronts.

''Discussions were held on preparations for the upcoming urban local body elections and the problems faced by people of the district, particularly the downtown areas,'' the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

 Global
2
Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

 India
3
Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its demands for voter data

Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its...

 United States
4
5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025