New Zealand sets the West Indies 531 to win on the 4th day of the 1st cricket Test

The West Indies trailed New Zealand by 510 runs with all 10 second-innings wickets in hand at lunch Friday on the fourth day of the first Test.

At the break the West Indies were 20-0 after 11 overs with John Campbell 11 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul 5.

New Zealand's second innings finally ended at 466-8 declared, with a lead of 530 runs. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and allrounder Nathan Smith were injured and unable to bat.

New Zealand resumed at 417-4, already 481 runs ahead and made the unusual decision not to declare overnight. Instead, it batted on in a desultory fashion for 14 overs before running out of fit batters.

Will Young was out for 23, Michael Bracewell for 24, Matt Henry for 8, Jacob Duffy for 10 and Zak Foulkes finished 11 not out.

Kemar Roach dismissed Bracewell, Henry and Duffy to finish with 5-78, his 12th five-wicket bag in tests. He is the oldest bowler at 37 to take a five-wicket bag against New Zealand and now has 291 test wickets placing him fifth on the West Indies all-time list.

There was no real purpose in the way New Zealand batted Thursday. With hot conditions forecast in the afternoon, they might have been better using their seamers fresh from the very start of play. Smith's absence means a heavier burden will fall on Henry, Foulkes and Duffy.

There is still life in the pitch at Hagley and the New Zealanders were able to make the new ball bounce disconcertingly at times.

Tagenarine was hit on the badge of the helmet by Zak Foulkes just before lunch. Campbell was hit in the foot and was limping and clearly in pain as lunch approached.

