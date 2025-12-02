Left Menu

Couple held with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:02 IST
Couple held with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Mumbai
A couple was arrested for the alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell raided the accused couple's house near Rashtriya Udyan metro station in Borivali East on Monday, an official said.

The team seized 511 gm of heroin, worth Rs 2 crore, from the premises, he said.

The couple has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

