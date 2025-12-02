Couple held with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Mumbai
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:02 IST
A couple was arrested for the alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.
Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell raided the accused couple's house near Rashtriya Udyan metro station in Borivali East on Monday, an official said.
The team seized 511 gm of heroin, worth Rs 2 crore, from the premises, he said.
The couple has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.
